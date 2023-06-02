Samsung finally confirms blurry S23, S23 Plus cameras, says a fix is coming

Some Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus owners noticed a rather frustrating “banana blur” issue earlier this year. More specifically, the users found a permanently out-of-focus area in photos taken with the 50MP main camera. This is especially noticeable when taking close-up shots.

Now, Samsung has acknowledged the issue in a Polish-language community post (as spotted by Redditor NoSeK2323 ), adding that a software update will address the problem.

The company explained the cause of the issue in the machine-translated post:

When testing the capabilities of the S23 or S23 Plus’s camera, you may have been caught by the fact that when you take a close-up photo, the area around the subject looks a bit blurry. That’s because the rear wide-angle camera on the S23 and S23 Plus has a bright aperture, which helps when taking photos in the dark. However, it also means that more noticeable selective focus can make the background of your photos look a bit blurry.

Samsung adds that it plans to address this problem in a future software update, without revealing a timeline for the patch. The company also issued a couple of “solutions,” which seem more like workarounds. One suggested workaround involves taking a step back if your subject is 30cm (~12 inches) away or even closer.