This Samsung Galaxy S23 deal is better than Black Friday

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Not for the first time, we’ve spotted a flagship Samsung device with a bigger discount than it had on Black Friday. It’s the Samsung Galaxy S23 this time around, with the Android phone currently $125 off before you even consider any trade-in discount. Samsung Galaxy S23 for $674.99 ($125)

Perhaps triggered by the rumored release of the Galaxy S24 as soon as next month, this price drop is $25 lower than the Black Friday price on the unlocked handset and the lowest we’ve ever tracked.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Galaxy S23 The compact option in Samsung's flagship Galaxy S series. With a brighter screen, a larger battery, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 power, the Galaxy S23 is Samsung's best compact Galaxy S flagship yet. See price at Samsung Save $125.00

You can save an additional $525 in instant trade-in credit on top of this deal. This naturally depends on which device you have to upgrade, but the maximum value would reduce the final price you’d be paying on the base model of the Galaxy S23 to just $149.99.

If those tasty festive treats weren’t enough, you also have the option of bundling your new phone with other Samsung tech to compound the savings. These options include slashing $130 off the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or $114 off the Galaxy Watch 6.

We can tell that this Galaxy S23 deal is popular as one colorway of the phone is already out of stock, so don’t take too long thinking it over. Check out how much you can save via the widget above.

Comments