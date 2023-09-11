The Galaxy S23 FE looks like a Galaxy A54 in these real-world images

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has surfaced via China’s TENAA certification body.

This listing gives us a good look at the upcoming FE device.

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy S23 FE later this year, and we’ve already got a good idea of what to expect. Now, it looks like real-world images have appeared online thanks to a regulatory listing.

China’s TENAA regulatory body posted a filing for the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE earlier this month, and this includes three images. Check them out below.

The images are in line with leaks and suggestions that the new FE model will take its cues from the Samsung Galaxy A54. That means individual rear camera cutouts, a smooth (presumably glass) back, a rounded frame, and a center-aligned punch-hole cutout.

What about Galaxy S23 FE specs? The current listing doesn’t include specs, but MyFixGuide posted what is presumably an earlier version of the webpage with specs included. This shows features like a 6.3-inch 2,340 x 1,080 display, a 4,370mAh battery (ostensibly marketed as 4,500mAh), an unnamed octa-core chipset topping out at 2.99GHz, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Do you like the Galaxy S23 FE's design? 191 votes Yes, it's great 28 % It's okay, could be better 54 % No, I don't 17 %

This filing also points to a 50MP+8MP+12MP rear camera system (with 3x optical zoom), a 10MP selfie camera, and an under-display fingerprint sensor.

It’s worth noting that specs listed on TENAA can sometimes be placeholders, but these details do seem to line up with previous Galaxy S23 FE leaks. There’s still no official word on a launch date yet, so we might have to wait a while to see whether these specs are correct.

Comments