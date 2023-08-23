Leak: The Galaxy S23 FE launch could be around the corner

TL;DR A leaker has posted a variety of Galaxy S23 FE specs online.

The source has also claimed that the phone will be released in September.

We’re expecting the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to launch in the coming weeks, and we’ve seen plenty of leaks about the phone already. Now, a noted tipster has dished out some specs and an apparent release window.

Leaker Yogesh Brar has posted a list of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE specs on X, formerly known as Twitter. This list mostly lines up with previous leaks and his own previous S23 FE leak. However, Brar has also claimed that the device will be released in September.

Twitter/Yogesh Brar

For what it’s worth, one major source previously claimed that we would see a limited release in Q3 2023 followed by a wider release in Q4 2023 and Q1 2024. Meanwhile, a Samsung South Africa executive mentioned to us last month that an announcement about a new Galaxy FE model would be made “imminently.” So it certainly doesn’t seem out of the question that we could see the Galaxy S23 FE next month.

Galaxy S23 FE specs: What should you know? In terms of the core specs, Brar claims that Samsung’s new FE device will pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 chipset, a 6.4-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED screen, and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired charging.

As for camera-related specs, the leaker asserts that the S23 FE will offer a 10MP selfie camera and a flexible triple rear camera system. The latter is said to consist of a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP telephoto camera. We’re not quite sure about the ultrawide and telephoto camera resolutions, though, as previous FE models offered a 12MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto lens.

The Galaxy S23 FE is also said to bring an IP rating (presumably IP67 or IP68, in line with previous FE models), wireless charging, and One UI 5.1 atop Android 13. It also looks like Samsung will offer four major OS upgrades and five years of security patches.

