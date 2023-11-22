Samsung Galaxy S23 FE gets Android 14 with stable One UI 6 update

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is rolling out the stable One UI 6 update for the Galaxy S23 FE.

The update is currently reaching the Exynos 2200 variants of the phone.

The Snapdragon version should also see the stable Android 14-based software soon.

Samsung has opened the floodgates for the One UI 6 update. After pushing out the stable Android 14 software on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 just a few hours ago, the company has now released it for the Galaxy S23 FE.

According to SamMobile, One UI 6 has started rolling out for the Exynos 2200 variant of the Galaxy S23 FE in several countries. The update for the Snapdragon version of the phone, the one available in the US, should follow soon enough.

The Galaxy S23 FE should be getting the same set of One UI 6 features as the main Galaxy S23 series, which received the stable Android 14 build a few weeks ago. You can read our complete One UI 6 review here to know more about how its features work and everything new in the software.

How to update your Galaxy S23 FE to One UI 6 To update your Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to One UI 6, follow these steps:

Ensure you have over 50% battery charge to avoid interrupting the update process.

Ensure you have a stable Wi-Fi or cellular connection to download this large update.

Go to Settings > Software update > Download and install to check for an update. Samsung is rolling out the update in stages. If it is not immediately available to you, check back in a few days.

Comments