Samsung could add to a busy Techtober with the Galaxy S23 FE launch

TL;DR A new report from Korea suggests that Samsung could launch the Galaxy S23 FE in October 2023.

Leaks in the past have provided various launch timelines, but Samsung has not launched the phone yet.

The Galaxy S23 FE is widely expected to be positioned below the flagship Galaxy S23 series.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has the potential to become a great recommendation for an affordable smartphone if Samsung sticks close to the original “Fan Edition” ethos. Leaks and rumors suggest a split between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for the US market and the Exynos 2200 in other regions. We won’t have to wait too long to learn more, as new leaks suggest that the Galaxy S23 FE could launch very soon.

According to a report from the Korean site KED Global, citing industry sources, Samsung could release the Galaxy S23 FE in October 2023.

The release timeline of the Galaxy S23 FE has been all over the place, with leaks from many credible sources turning out to be incorrect. We’ve long heard of a Q3 2023 timeline for this phone’s release. But with just 11 days left for this quarter to end, it is unlikely that the phone will make an appearance. Korean outlets had also suggested August and September as possible launch windows, but that window is also fast closing.

So October 2023 now seems to be the most appropriate timeline unless Samsung decides to make a sneak announcement. We haven’t heard of any production delays for this phone, so the phone is likely ready for launch.

Leaks suggest that the Galaxy S23 FE looks much like the Galaxy S23 series, maintaining Samsung’s design language for this year. Outside of a processor change, we could also be looking at a 50MP + 8MP + 12MP rear camera setup that would help position it below the flagship lineup.

