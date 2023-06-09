More evidence suggests Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is coming very soon

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaked battery cell heavily suggests we’ll see a Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launch soon.

Unfortunately, the leak does not give an idea as to the capacity of the battery.

It’s possible we could see this phone before or shortly after Galaxy Unpacked at the end of July.

In January last year, we saw the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE. This phone arrived very late to the party, with only a few months left before the launch of the Galaxy S22 series. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 FE is almost certainly not happening, which leaves a big question: are we done with the Fan Edition series?

A new rumor today suggests we are not done. As first spotted by the Dutch publication Galaxy Club, we now have a leak of what appears to be the battery cell for the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. The battery lands with a model number EB-BS711ABY, which matches previous leaks of a phone model number SM-S711. The SM-S711 phone is assumed to be the Galaxy S23 FE.

While this doesn’t guarantee the launch of a Fan Edition for the Galaxy S23 series, it is the first bit of strong evidence we’ve seen in a while. You can see the battery itself below. Note that it does not tell us the capacity of the battery, unfortunately.

Normally, a leak of this variety suggests an imminent launch. The next big launch on Samsung’s docket is the summer iteration of Galaxy Unpacked. Samsung has confirmed that will happen in Seoul in late July. However, that launch will be jam-packed. We’re certain we’ll see the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 along with the Galaxy Watch 6 series. There is a strong likelihood we’ll also see the Galaxy Tab S9 series. With all that, there’s no way Samsung would also announce a Galaxy S23 FE.

Instead, we’d expect this device to launch at a smaller event either before or after Galaxy Unpacked. It could even land as a press release. Either way, if you have been holding out for a Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, you might not need to hold out much longer.

