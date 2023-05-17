Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Samsung started the tradition of launching the FE version of its premium S series phones back in 2020. So technically, these watered-down affordable flagships haven’t been around that long. We’ve seen four FE models from Samsung’s stable till now, but rumors are no longer floating around about the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.

The Galaxy S22 series consists of some of the best phones you can buy right now. A cheaper version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phones would have definitely spiced up the mid-range market, mainly because Samsung can be trusted to make the right compromises. However, it doesn’t look like we’ll ever see a Galaxy S22 model. Here’s what happened to the phone.

Will there be a Samsung Galaxy S22 FE?

When Samsung launched the first Fan Edition phones, it announced that all its flagships would get a FE model yearly. So as far as the official company line goes, the Galaxy S22 FE should have happened to supplement the Galaxy S22 series and act as a stop-gap until the Galaxy S23 family arrived. However, the phone never made it out. We don’t know if Samsung even created it in the first place. A report from SamMobile claimed that Samsung may be sunsetting the Fan Edition series altogether. However, we have been hearing murmurs about the Galaxy S23 FE and how the phone will replace what could be the Galaxy A74.

There’s a case to be made both in favor of and against the Samsung FE phones. On one hand, the Galaxy S20 FE brought tremendous value and great performance to the table, but on the flip side, the S21 FE had a late launch and didn’t offer enough value compared to the superior S22 flagships. So canceling the Galaxy S22 FE may have been a good call on Samsung’s part. Then again, a cheaper flagship-grade phone from Samsung could be the perfect Pixel 6a competitor.

When will the Samsung Galaxy S22 FE release date be?

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (4G and 5G) — September 23, 2020

— September 23, 2020 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE — January 3, 2022

— January 3, 2022 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (2022) — April 5, 2022 We’re well into 2023 and the Galaxy S23 series has launched. It doesn’t look like we’ll be seeing the Galaxy S22 FE ever now.

Should Samsung kill off the Fan Edition line? 5259 votes No: I love Fan Edition phones! 81 % Yes: Fan Edition phones aren't that great. 19 %

What features will the Samsung Galaxy S22 FE have?

There were no reliable leaks about the features or specs of the Samsung Galaxy S22 FE. That’s probably because rumors about its cancellation started circulating a while back.

Back in April 2022, a Korean blogger warned that Samsung hadn’t even started the development of the Galaxy S22 FE. The leaker attributed the information to a source and said it’s the same situation as the Note line that Samsung dropped out of the blue.

However, a little-known and not-so-trustworthy Chinese tipster (via Notebookcheck) claimed in the same month that Samsung would possibly equip the Galaxy S22 FE with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip. Adding weight to the claim, Business Korea also reported that Samsung considered using a MediaTek processor for the Galaxy S22 FE. Samsung fits its premium and FE phones with Snapdragon or Exynos chips, so switching to MediaTek would have been a first for both lines. Clearly, none of that happened.

What will the Samsung Galaxy S22 FE price be?

The first Samsung Fan Edition phone — the Galaxy S20 FE — came in at $699. This was a sweet spot for people who didn’t want to burn their pockets buying the Galaxy S20 series priced at $999 and above.

Then came the Galaxy S21 FE, also at $699. However, it launched right before the Galaxy S22 series, which starts at $799. That’s a difference of just $100 for a superior phone.

The FE line needs to bring more value to the table.

Gong forward, the FE line needs to come out in time and bring more value to the table. If not the Galaxy S22 FE, there’s still hope for the Galaxy S23 FE.

