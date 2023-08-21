The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus plunges by $300 to an all-time low price

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The Galaxy S23 line was only an incremental upgrade on the previous generation, so saving over $400 on last year’s Samsung models still represents incredible value. This Galaxy S22 Plus deal offers you that chance, with an all-time low price on the 256GB variant on Amazon right now. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (256GB) for $625 ($425 off)

You obviously wouldn’t be expecting to pay the full retail price on the S22 range anymore, but this Android phone was selling for over $900 just a few days ago. This represents an all-time low price on the 256GB model, which retailed at $1,050 when it launched last year. The elevated storage of the device brings it in line with its successor, which would be a $1,000 outlay if you were to buy it today. So if you don’t need to always sport the latest smartphone, we think this is one of the best phone deals on the market.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (256GB) Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (256GB) A great all-rounder The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus can do just about anything. It has more than enough power under the hood, sports a terrific camera system, offers great battery life, and also looks great. The fantastic software support is worth a mention as well. See price at Amazon Save $424.99

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus hit the sweet spot of value and functionality as the middle child of the S22 series and wasn’t overshadowed by its Ultra sibling. It boasts an excellent display that provides vibrant visuals, even under direct sunlight, thanks to its Vision Boost feature. The camera suite is impressive, with a 50MP main shooter that captures detailed and color-accurate photos, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP 3x optical telephoto lens. Performance-wise, it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, ensuring smooth multitasking and gaming experiences. The device also offers solid battery life, outlasting even the S22 Ultra in some tests.

The design of the handset is a blend of elegance and durability, with Armor Aluminum and Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. It also offers top-notch software support, making it one of the best Android phones of 2022 for those not seeking stylus functionality.

This Galaxy S22 Plus deal may not last long, so check it out while you can via the widget above.

