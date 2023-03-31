Best daily deals

Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Mobile

Save $800 on the Galaxy S23 range, and more of the best phone deals

You don't need to pay for the latest Samsung flagship if you can change up your old device.
By
12 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 in best phone deals
Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Buying a new phone is an important purchase for many people. You probably use it every day and more than any other device, so you’ll want to pick one that’s just right. It’s easy to spend hours scouring the web for the best offers, but we’ve done the legwork for you. We’ve gathered some of the best phone deals available to save you time and money.

We’re mainly sticking with unlocked deals for now, but we’ve thrown in some of the best carrier offers too. We’ve noted where devices are international versions that may not be suitable on your carrier, but make sure to check carefully before you buy.

Featured phone deals: Save up to $800 on the Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23 landing page
Samsung

The Galaxy S23 series is still making headlines since its launch, but you can save big on all three handsets already. If you have an old device to trade in, you could save as much as $800 on any of the three phones. That could make the Galaxy S23 completely free.

This $800 trade-in value is available with all of the big carriers, while you can save as much as $700 with a trade-in on an unlocked model of the new flagships.

On top of that, you can land yourself a $100 eCertificate to use at Samsung.com, 30% off Galaxy Watch 5 series or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and 50% off Samsung Care Plus. Students, military, and healthcare professionals can also get an extra 10% discount.

Head over to Samsung to find out how much you could save via the links below.

$799.99 at Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy S23
Compact size
Brighter screen
Larger battery
$799.99 at Samsung
$999.99 at Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
Large AMOLED display
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 power
Bigger battery
$999.99 at Samsung
$1,199.99 at Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
New 200MP main camera
Beautiful display
S Pen functionality
$1,199.99 at Samsung

The best phone deals

  1. Samsung Galaxy deals
  2. Google Pixel deals
  3. OnePlus deals
  4. Motorola deals
  5. Other brands

All of these deals were live at the time of writing. We’ll do our best to keep you stocked with the latest savings as we find them. On the odd occasion that we’ve posted deals from eBay, we’ve only used listings from top-rated sellers.

 1. Samsung Galaxy deals

samsung galaxy z flip 4 home screen in hand
Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Now that the Galaxy S23 series has hit the shelves, the Samsung Galaxy S22 range and the Z Fold 4 will start seeing bigger discounts. Many of the best Samsung phones are semi-permanently on offer or available for excellent prices if you have a device to trade.

The Galaxy foldable phones are on offer from Amazon, or you can get good trade-in values when you buy from Samsung:

The Samsung Galaxy S22 line is unsurprisingly ever-popular. And now the series is a bit more out of the spotlight, we’re seeing more nice deals crop up.

Check out the best of the other Samsung options below:

If you’re on a slightly more limited budget, you can check out the Galaxy A series as well:

 2. Google Pixel deals

google pixel 7 vs pixel 7 pro in best phone deals
Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you want an authentic stock Android experience, the Google Pixel is the way to go. In addition to the clean and high-performing software, the Pixel family consistently has one of the best cameras on a smartphone, thanks to Google’s software.

Here are some of the best phone deals on Pixels:

 3. OnePlus deals

OnePlus 10 Pro top down view of the back panel
Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

The next option for some great savings on today’s list is OnePlus. While the prices for OnePlus flagships increased a generation or two back, the arrival of the OnePlus 11 means that you can save big on older models right now, such as the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Here are some of the best OnePlus deals right now.

4. Motorola phone deals

Motorola Edge Plus 2022 in best phone deals
Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Fit for any budget, Motorola is also currently having a sale on various of their most popular phones. Check out the top deals below.

You can check out the current smartphone deals on the Motorola website.

5. Other phone deals

The TCL 20 Pro 5G in phone deals
Luke Pollack / Android Authority

We can’t entirely give every manufacturer its own section, but that doesn’t mean the deals must stop. Here are some of the best deals we could find on phones outside of the top United States-compatible OEMs. Some of your options include TCL, Nokia, and Sony. These deals figure to switch often, so act fast.

And there you go, the best phone deals available right now. All of the deals were live at the time of writing, but we’ll make sure to update the list as we find new offerings.

Deals
DealsPhones