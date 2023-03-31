Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Save $800 on the Galaxy S23 range, and more of the best phone deals
Buying a new phone is an important purchase for many people. You probably use it every day and more than any other device, so you’ll want to pick one that’s just right. It’s easy to spend hours scouring the web for the best offers, but we’ve done the legwork for you. We’ve gathered some of the best phone deals available to save you time and money.
We’re mainly sticking with unlocked deals for now, but we’ve thrown in some of the best carrier offers too. We’ve noted where devices are international versions that may not be suitable on your carrier, but make sure to check carefully before you buy.
Featured phone deals: Save up to $800 on the Galaxy S23
The Galaxy S23 series is still making headlines since its launch, but you can save big on all three handsets already. If you have an old device to trade in, you could save as much as $800 on any of the three phones. That could make the Galaxy S23 completely free.
This $800 trade-in value is available with all of the big carriers, while you can save as much as $700 with a trade-in on an unlocked model of the new flagships.
On top of that, you can land yourself a $100 eCertificate to use at Samsung.com, 30% off Galaxy Watch 5 series or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and 50% off Samsung Care Plus. Students, military, and healthcare professionals can also get an extra 10% discount.
Head over to Samsung to find out how much you could save via the links below.
The best phone deals
1. Samsung Galaxy deals
Now that the Galaxy S23 series has hit the shelves, the Samsung Galaxy S22 range and the Z Fold 4 will start seeing bigger discounts. Many of the best Samsung phones are semi-permanently on offer or available for excellent prices if you have a device to trade.
The Galaxy foldable phones are on offer from Amazon, or you can get good trade-in values when you buy from Samsung:
- Galaxy Z Fold 4 for $1,549.99 ($250 off)
- Galaxy Z Fold 4 from $1,099.99 with trade-in ($700 off)
- Galaxy Z Flip 4 for $899.99 ($100 off)
- Galaxy Z Flip 4 from $339.99 with trade-in ($660 off)
The Samsung Galaxy S22 line is unsurprisingly ever-popular. And now the series is a bit more out of the spotlight, we’re seeing more nice deals crop up.
- Galaxy S22 for $689.99 ($110 off)
- Galaxy S22 from $134.99 with trade-in ($665 off)
- Galaxy S22 Plus from $789.50 ($210 off)
- Galaxy S22 Plus from $434.99 with trade-in ($565 off)
- Galaxy S22 Ultra for $906.17 ($294 off) — read our S22 Ultra review
- Galaxy S22 Ultra from $539.99 with trade-in ($660 off)
Check out the best of the other Samsung options below:
- Galaxy 21 FE for $599.65 ($100 off) — read our S21 FE review
- Galaxy Z Flip 3 for $674.99 ($225 off)
- Galaxy Z Fold 3 from $539.99 with trade-in ($1,260 off)
If you’re on a slightly more limited budget, you can check out the Galaxy A series as well:
- Galaxy A53 (international version) for $325 ($125 off)
- Galaxy A73 (international version) for $392 ($108 off)
2. Google Pixel deals
If you want an authentic stock Android experience, the Google Pixel is the way to go. In addition to the clean and high-performing software, the Pixel family consistently has one of the best cameras on a smartphone, thanks to Google’s software.
Here are some of the best phone deals on Pixels:
- Pixel 7 for $444.99 ($155 off) — read our Pixel 7 review
- Pixel 7 Pro for $749 ($150 off)
- Pixel 6 Pro for $504.70 ($395 off)
- Pixel 6a for $289 ($160 off) — read our Pixel 6a review
- Pixel 6 (256GB) for $429 ($270 off)
- Pixel 5 for $374.99 ($225 off)
- Pixel 4 for $189.95 ($610 off)
3. OnePlus deals
The next option for some great savings on today’s list is OnePlus. While the prices for OnePlus flagships increased a generation or two back, the arrival of the OnePlus 11 means that you can save big on older models right now, such as the OnePlus 10 Pro.
Here are some of the best OnePlus deals right now.
- OnePlus 10 Pro for $484.99 ($315 off)
- OnePlus 10T for $529.99 ($120 off)
- OnePlus 9 for $349.95 ($380 off)
- OnePlus Nord N20 for $249.99 ($50 off)
4. Motorola phone deals
Fit for any budget, Motorola is also currently having a sale on various of their most popular phones. Check out the top deals below.
- Motorola Edge Plus 2022 for $499.99 ($500 off) — read our review
- Motorola Edge 2020 for $319.99 ($380 off)
- Moto G Power 2022 for $149.99 ($99 off)
- Moto G Pure 2021 for $98.51 ($61 off)
- Moto G Stylus 2022 for $179.99 ($120 off)
- Moto G Play 2021 for $148.72 ($21 off)
You can check out the current smartphone deals on the Motorola website.
5. Other phone deals
We can’t entirely give every manufacturer its own section, but that doesn’t mean the deals must stop. Here are some of the best deals we could find on phones outside of the top United States-compatible OEMs. Some of your options include TCL, Nokia, and Sony. These deals figure to switch often, so act fast.
- TCL 10L for $209.99 ($90 off)
- TCL 30XL for $149.99 ($50 off)
- TCL 20 Pro for $269.99 ($250 off)
- Sony Xperia 5 III for $698 ($302 off)
- Sony Xperia 1 IV for $1,398 ($200 off)
- Nokia XR20 5G for $456.77 ($93 off)
- Oppo Find X5 Pro (International version) for $929 ($171 off)
And there you go, the best phone deals available right now. All of the deals were live at the time of writing, but we’ll make sure to update the list as we find new offerings.