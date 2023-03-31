Save $800 on the Galaxy S23 range, and more of the best phone deals

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Buying a new phone is an important purchase for many people. You probably use it every day and more than any other device, so you’ll want to pick one that’s just right. It’s easy to spend hours scouring the web for the best offers, but we’ve done the legwork for you. We’ve gathered some of the best phone deals available to save you time and money.

We’re mainly sticking with unlocked deals for now, but we’ve thrown in some of the best carrier offers too. We’ve noted where devices are international versions that may not be suitable on your carrier, but make sure to check carefully before you buy.

Featured phone deals: Save up to $800 on the Galaxy S23

Samsung

The Galaxy S23 series is still making headlines since its launch, but you can save big on all three handsets already. If you have an old device to trade in, you could save as much as $800 on any of the three phones. That could make the Galaxy S23 completely free.

This $800 trade-in value is available with all of the big carriers, while you can save as much as $700 with a trade-in on an unlocked model of the new flagships.

On top of that, you can land yourself a $100 eCertificate to use at Samsung.com, 30% off Galaxy Watch 5 series or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and 50% off Samsung Care Plus. Students, military, and healthcare professionals can also get an extra 10% discount.

Head over to Samsung to find out how much you could save via the links below.

1. Samsung Galaxy deals

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Now that the Galaxy S23 series has hit the shelves, the Samsung Galaxy S22 range and the Z Fold 4 will start seeing bigger discounts. Many of the best Samsung phones are semi-permanently on offer or available for excellent prices if you have a device to trade.

2. Google Pixel deals

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you want an authentic stock Android experience, the Google Pixel is the way to go. In addition to the clean and high-performing software, the Pixel family consistently has one of the best cameras on a smartphone, thanks to Google’s software.

3. OnePlus deals

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

The next option for some great savings on today’s list is OnePlus. While the prices for OnePlus flagships increased a generation or two back, the arrival of the OnePlus 11 means that you can save big on older models right now, such as the OnePlus 10 Pro.

4. Motorola phone deals

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

5. Other phone deals

Luke Pollack / Android Authority

