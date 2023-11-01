Which Samsung Galaxy S22 color is right for you?

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra were launched in a variety of flavors. Over time, Samsung added new colors to the series. While some of these shades are crossovers, not all Samsung Galaxy S22 colors are available for every model in the lineup. You should also know that since the Galaxy S22 series is no longer Samsung’s latest flagship S series, you might not find all the official colorways listed in this article on Samsung’s website. You might have to go hunting for them on other retail websites and stores.

Before we go into the details of all Samsung Galaxy S22 series colors, here’s a quick chart of all models and their respective color variants.

Models Colors Samsung Galaxy S22

Phantom Black

Bora Purple

Green

Phantom White

Pink Gold

Graphite

Cream

Sky Blue

Violet

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Phantom Black

Green

Phantom White

Pink Gold

Graphite

Cream

Sky Blue

Violet

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Phantom Black

Phantom White

Burgundy

Green

Graphite

Sky Blue

Red





So which Galaxy S22 color is right for you? Let’s have a look at the different shades you have this year for Samsung’s premium S-series flagships.

Pink Gold (Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus only)

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The Pink Gold Samsung Galaxy S22 color is only available on the base and mid-placed variants of the phone. The Pink Gold is much lighter than the Phantom Pink colorway of the Galaxy S21. The camera housing is also accented with a blush gold shade to match the rest of the body. While pink may not be everyone’s cup of tea, this particular hue is not very flashy and lends the phone an elegant finish.

Burgundy (Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra only)

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The Burgundy color in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is exclusive to the top-tier model. It’s not the traditional burgundy that you may expect and could appear lavender to some folks. That said, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the only model to get it, making it the most unique colorway in the lineup. There’s also no camera accent on the S22 Ultra, so you’ll have the single plush color rolling across the phone’s entire body.

Phantom Black (Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra)

Black is a common shade amongst all the Samsung Galaxy S22 colors. It’s got a matte finish, very much like the one on the Galaxy S21 series. If you’re a fan of dark phones, this colorway would be perfect for you. It’s the least flashy of the lot but still sophisticated enough to look good without a cover.

Phantom White (Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra)

Move over Phantom Black; Phantom White is the pure no-nonsense shade for lovers of light-colored phones. It runs uninterrupted on the Galaxy S22 Ultra as the cameras of the phone don’t have a separate housing like the vanilla S22 and the S22 Plus. On the latter two, a gray camera housing compliments the white color of the body. All the phones have chrome edges, and the white goes very well with them.

Green (Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra)

Simply called Green, this Samsung Galaxy S22 color is also new to the series. It closely resembles the Pacific Blue colorway we saw on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. All three phones in the Galaxy S22 series are available in this option. The S22 and S22 Plus also have an accented camera housing with a lighter shade of green.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series online-exclusive colors Samsung also offers some online-exclusive color options for the Galaxy S22 phones. These aren’t available on-demand and in every region. You will likely have to place an order a few weeks in advance for these particular Galaxy S22 colors.

Sky Blue (Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra)

The Sky Blue shade is another great light-colored option you get on all three Samsung Galaxy S22 phones. On the vanilla and plus models, it’s complemented by a silver camera bump. It’s important to note that this Samsung Galaxy S22 color is an online exclusive and won’t be available in physical stores.

Graphite (Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra)

If the pitch-black colorway doesn’t cut it for you, Samsung also offers an online-exclusive Graphite option for buyers. It’s lighter than the Phantom Gray colorway that Samsung introduced with the Galaxy S21 series. Matched with a black camera bump on the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus, this almost silver shade looks pretty darn good if you ask us.

Red (Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra)

Samsung

Just like the Burgundy color, Red is exclusive to the top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Ultra. It sure looks fiery enough to attract attention and is perhaps the loudest, boldest shade in the entire lineup. Once again, it’s restricted to online buyers.

Cream (Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus)

Samsung

If the white Galaxy S22 color doesn’t cut the mustard for you, Samsung also offers an online-exclusive Cream option. However, you won’t be able to get the Galaxy S22 Ultra in this shade as it’s limited to the base and plus models.

Violet (Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus)

Samsung

Samsung has carried forward the Violet colorway from the Galaxy S21 lineup. It’s a bit lighter this time, though. Violet will also be an online-only color option for the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus. Unfortunately, there won’t be a Violet option for the S22 Ultra.

Bora Purple (Samsung Galaxy S22)

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Samsung launched the Bora Purple Galaxy S22 mid-cycle to drum up publicity. The colorway is called “Bora Purple.” In Korean, “Bora” translates to “purple.” So, in a way, this phone’s color is literally “Purple Purple,” which is fun. You don’t need to spend extra cash on the special Bora Purple Galaxy S22.

So those are all the colors available in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. That said, Samsung tends to release only certain colors in certain markets, so you may not get all the choices above in your region.

Comments