Samsung is cutting off support for this former Galaxy flagship

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S21 series no longer appears on the regular security update lists, signaling the end of routine updates.

The Galaxy S22 series has moved from monthly to quarterly security updates as the end of its support life draws closer.

Samsung’s typical seven-year update promise only arrived with the Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S phones now come with seven years of software support as standard, but that promise only kicked in with the Galaxy S24 series. Older flagships are still bound by the update policies in place when they launched, and for the Galaxy S21 lineup, it looks like the end has arrived.

According to the latest security update listings published on SamsungMobile.com (via SamMobile), the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra no longer appear on any of the company’s monthly or quarterly update schedules. That’s a clear indication that these phones are no longer set to receive regular OS updates or security patches. As usual, an update could still arrive if a critical vulnerability demands it, but routine updates appear to be over.

That timing lines up with Samsung’s original commitments. The Galaxy S21 series launched back in 2021 and has already received the four major Android OS updates it was promised, with Android 15 and One UI 7 rolling out in the first half of 2025. Its final standard security patch landed late last year, making this a melancholy but expected endpoint.

I use a Galaxy S22 Plus as my second phone, and with its predecessor getting its sign-off, it looks like the days are numbered for my device. Samsung has indicated as much, with the same listings also showing the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra stepping down from monthly to quarterly security updates. That slower cadence is typical once a device moves into the later stages of its support life, and while I’m still covered for now, it’s a clear signal that the lineup is entering the home stretch. The Galaxy S21 FE also now sits on the quarterly list, separating it from the rest of the S21 family.

If you’re a Galaxy S21 owner, nothing will change overnight, but the lack of ongoing security updates might prompt you to consider an upgrade. That doesn’t mean you need to fork out for the upcoming Galaxy S26 series — my colleague makes a compelling case for the S25 FE.

