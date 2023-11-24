One UI 6 based on Android 14 begins rolling out for Samsung Galaxy S21 series

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is rolling out the stable One UI 6 update for Galaxy S21 users.

The update rollout has begun in Europe with the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and it will gradually expand to all three phones in the series and across more regions.

The update is version FWK2 and comes with November 2023 security patches.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series has been out for a few years, but the phones have held up quite well. They won’t be counted as part of the best Android phones right now, but longer-term users have largely been quite satisfied with their purchase. Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 series with One UI 3.1 based on Android 11, but the phone has since been updated all the way to One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. Now, Samsung is rolling out One UI 6 based on Android 14 for the Galaxy S21 series.

As per user reports, Samsung has begun rolling out the One UI 6 updates for Galaxy S21 users. The rollout has already started for users in Europe, with the reports mentioning Galaxy S21 Ultra specifically. We presume the same is also rolling out to the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus.

The update is version FWK2. Like many other One UI 6 updates, this one comes with the November 2023 security patches. For the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the update package is a decent 2.4GB in size, which makes sense for a large platform update. If no critical bugs are spotted with the update, it will be rolled out gradually to more users in more regions. Considering the speed at which Samsung is rolling these out across devices, it seems the company is confident that it has ironed out most bugs.

If you have a Galaxy S21 series smartphone, you can check for updates at Settings > Software update > Check for software updates.

Samsung promised four major OS updates for the Galaxy S21 series. This Android 14 is the third update, so you can expect one more platform update and then another year of security patches. One UI 6 includes new features, such as significant visual changes in the Quick Settings panel, the Lockscreen, and the Notification panel, a new Studio video editor app, a new Auto Blocker setting to improve your phone’s security, and other minor changes.

