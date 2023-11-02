Samsung realizes error, snuffs chances of Galaxy S20 and Note 20 phones getting Android 14

David Imel / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series will not see Android 14.

A rumor started from a Samsung support page suggested these phones might get One UI 6, even though they weren’t scheduled to.

Samsung has quietly amended the support page to remove this erroneous information.

Earlier this week, fans still holding on to Galaxy S20 or Galaxy Note 20 phones were excited when Samsung published a support page about new camera features in One UI 6, based on Android 14. In the footnotes of that page, Samsung referenced the 2020 flagship phones, heavily suggesting they would see Android 14. This was curious because previous info suggested those phones would stay on Android 13 permanently.

Now, as spotted first by 9to5Google, Samsung has amended the page in question. Interestingly, we reached out to Samsung on multiple occasions, trying to get a statement about this, and received no responses. It seems Samsung doesn’t want to admit this error and is just trying to sweep it under the rug.

Anyway, if you were hoping for a Samsung Galaxy S20 Android 14 update or One UI 6 to come to a Galaxy Note 20 phone, that is not happening. Those phones will be on Android 13 forever going forward, at least when it comes to official software support.

Thankfully, newer Samsung handsets will have much longer software commitments. The Galaxy S21 series, for example, will get Android 14 and even Android 15 before they age out. The Galaxy Note 20 series, though, was the last of its kind. Although you can’t get an up-to-date Note phone anymore, the newer Galaxy S Ultra phones are adequate replacements, considering they have a similar shape and integrate an S Pen stylus.

Also, the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 won’t get Android 14, but they will still get software support. Both phones are getting monthly updates and will move to quarterly support next year.

