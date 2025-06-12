Deal: Your Samsung Galaxy Ring purchase comes with a free $100 gift card!

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

If you’ve been looking to get a Samsung Galaxy Ring, today is your lucky day. While released nearly a year ago, this accessory is very rarely on sale. There’s no discount on it right now, but you can get a free $100 gift card with your purchase. Get the Samsung Galaxy Ring with a $100 gift card for $399.99 ($100 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, so the free gift card is for use exclusively with the popular online retailer. The sale applies to all color versions available: Black, Gold, and Silver.

Samsung Galaxy Ring with $100 gift card

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is a leap into a new device segment for Samsung. Available in nine sizes 5 through 13, this jewelry-inspired wearable is packed with sensors to track your health and fitness, and some basic controls for your smartphone. Designed for 24/7 wear.

While we can argue the Samsung Galaxy Ring is the best wearable ring, it is also quite pricey at a cent under $400. I don’t feel comfortable dropping four Benjamins on a wearable, but this free $100 gift card makes the offer more enticing. I use Amazon all the time, anyway (even for groceries), so to me it is definitely a nice incentive.

Something I really like about the Samsung Galaxy Ring is that it is made to go unnoticed, really. It doesn’t look like a high-tech product, featuring a sleek design with a minimalist touch.

It’s far more than a simple band, though. This is made of titanium, making it both light and resistant. It’s only 7mm wide, and 2.6mm thick.

Of course, there is much more to the Samsung Galaxy Ring than its awesome design. It has features to throw around! This accessory can measure your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, skin temperature, sleep, and even track your activity. Get this: it can even help women predict their menstrual cycles.

As if all the health features weren’t enough, the Samsung Galaxy Ring even gets some smart home functionality. It integrates with Samsung SmartThings, so you can use it to control your smart home devices. For example, you can program it to turn the lights off when it detects you are asleep. Pretty nice, right?!

You can use it with any Android device, but some features do require a Samsung device. This is why we mostly recommend it to those well invested in the Samsung ecosystem. If you’re part of the Sammy crew, though, you’ll be glad to know it requires no subscription, while many of the competitors do.

The battery life is pretty nice at about four days per charge, and you can charge it on the go using the case.

Make sure to act quickly if you’ve been considering getting a Samsung Galaxy Ring. Again, this wearable rarely goes on sale, and we’re not sure how long this offer will last. It has been a week since we first reported it already!

Oh, and make sure to get the right size for your finger. Samsung has a guide to help you figure out what size will work best for you and your Samsung Galaxy Ring.