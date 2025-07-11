Samsung could take inspiration from iOS's Live Voicemail and Pixel Call Screen (APK teardown)

Apple

TL;DR Samsung is working on an on-device voicemail feature similar to iOS’s Live Voicemail. This feature would allow calls to be screened and corresponding voice messages to be stored directly on the device.

Unlike Apple’s version, Samsung’s will let users customize ring time before redirecting a call, but lacks transcription functionality, at least for now.

The feature was spotted within One UI 8 beta code and may initially be rolled out only in select regions.

With iOS 17, Apple introduced the Live Voicemail feature, which provides real-time transcription of incoming voicemails as someone is leaving a message. However, to provide on-device transcription, Live Voicemail handles the voicemail functionality on-device too, removing the need for a carrier for voicemail storage and retrieval. The Live Voicemail feature was very well received, especially in regions where carrier-driven voicemail services were not popular or just too expensive. It seems Samsung is inspired by the success of the iOS’ Live Voicemail feature, as the company is working on its own version of “on-device voicemail” functionality.

Voicemail functionality on phones Both iOS and Android support carrier-driven voicemail services, wherein the carrier handles voicemail storage and retrieval. When you are unable to answer a call, the carrier network redirects the call to a voicemail inbox, where the caller can leave a message.

Carrier-driven voicemail can be either basic (accessed through dialing in) or take the form of Visual Voicemail, wherein you can see a list of voicemails on your phone. Even in Visual Voicemail, the carrier handles the voicemail storage and retrieval — the UI is merely for more convenience than the dial-in system.

iPhones have Live Voicemail iOS 17’s Live Voicemail feature flipped the script in favor of end users, enabling voicemail by default and for free across iPhones. This also marked the first time several users learned about voicemail as a feature. If you receive a call you don’t want to attend, you can let it go to your voicemail without paying a dime to your carrier.

I know many people in my circles who appreciate Live Voicemail, as it allows them to avoid spam calls and other sticky situations without rejecting a call or missing out on anything crucial coming their way.

Google Pixels have Call Screen — similar to on-device voicemail, but not the same Google Pixel smartphones also have a variation of this functionality in the form of Call Screen through the Google Phone app, which is available in the US and other parts of the world but notably missing from several key markets.

This limited availability (and Pixel’s lower popularity compared to iPhones) hinders the widespread adoption of Call Screen, despite being introduced before Live Voicemail. It’s also not a complete replacement for on-device voicemail functionality, but it does a similar job to a reasonable extent.

On-device voicemail coming soon to One UI The latest One UI 8 internal beta build includes new code suggesting that Samsung Galaxy devices could soon also get an “on-device voicemail” feature.

Code Copy Text <string name="cu_on_device_voicemail_title">On-device voicemail</string> <string name="cu_on_device_voicemail_description">When you're unable to answer, allow the caller to leave a voicemail message. You can still answer while the caller is recording their message. You can check and listen to voicemails in the Phone app.</string>

The strings are very clear on the upcoming functionality. Much like iOS’ Live Voicemail functionality, you can set your phone to redirect incoming calls to an on-device voicemail. You can intercept the call while the caller is recording their message or check voicemails later.

Unlike iOS, however, Samsung’s version of on-device voicemail is likely to allow users to customize the ring time before the call goes to voicemail automatically, as we learn from these strings:

Code Copy Text <string name="cu_on_device_voicemail_enter_number_between_1_and_20">Enter number between 1 and 20.</string> <string name="cu_on_device_voicemail_ring_time_before_voicemail_title">Ring time before voicemail</string> <string name="cu_on_device_voicemail_seconds">seconds</string>

Unfortunately, One UI’s upcoming on-device voicemail feature will likely be limited to only some countries. We could find a list of supported countries within one of the code files, explicitly listing the following: India

Sri Lanka

Nepal

Bangladesh Curiously, just last month, we also spotted Google working to bring Call Screen to Pixel smartphones in India. So Samsung isn’t alone in trying to bring on-device voicemail functionality to this region.

Unlike iOS’s Live Voicemail, transcription-related functionality is currently not attached to Samsung’s on-device voicemail feature. However, this could change in the future, as One UI’s On-device voicemail is still a work in progress.

On-device voicemail is currently not live in One UI 8, even in the internal beta, nor has Samsung announced the feature. It’s unclear if and when the feature will be released to the public. Since most of Samsung’s major software releases are already done for the year, given that the Fold 7 and Flip 7 just launched with One UI 8, there’s a chance that this feature could be destined to come with the following software release, potentially along with the Galaxy S26 release next year. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

Thanks to thatjoshguy69 for the assistance!

