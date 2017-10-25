The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launch has gone altogether smoother than that of its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 7. Last year’s handset suffered from overheating problems from its first release and concerns over the possible danger it posed even resulted in it being banned from aircrafts. The handset was later canceled.

In a stunt seemingly meant to highlight the progress Samsung has made since then, the South Korean manufacturer has given away a reported 200 Galaxy Note 8 units to passengers aboard a recent flight from Madrid to A Coruña.

The news arrives via travel website The Points Guy following the giveaway on Monday morning. Apparently, Samsung dished out the devices on the Iberia flight 0514 to all of the passengers, while Samsung Spain’s Corporate Vice President, Celestino García, was also there to meet and greet people.

The devices were handed out alongside a message that said: “A year ago we asked you to turn it off. Today, we welcome you on board.”

Samsung was said to have given away 200 units of the Galaxy Note 8, but The Points Guy, who did its research, notes that it was only a 162-seat aircraft (maybe Airline staff received Galaxy Note 8s also… perhaps some people took away two?).

It’s a smart PR move from Samsung and may go some way to helping consumers forget about the life-threatening potential of its previous Note device.