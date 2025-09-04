Pour one out for the Galaxy Note line as updates come to an end

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has finally ended software support for the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.

The August 2025 patch was their final update, leaving them on One UI 5.1.

Fans say they’ll keep using the phones, but the Note line is now officially over.

The Galaxy Note series was iconic in its day, but time waits for no device, and now the last models have finally been cut off. Samsung has stopped supporting the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, with the August 2025 security patch confirmed as their final update.

As spotted on the r/GalaxyNote20 subreddit, the two phones have disappeared from Samsung’s official update list. That means they’ll remain on Android 13 with One UI 5.1, and owners won’t see any more monthly or quarterly patches.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

The end has long been in sight for Samsung’s 2020 flagships. The Note 20 series launched with Android 10 and got three OS upgrades before shifting to security patches only. Samsung briefly reinstated them to monthly updates last April after first demoting them to quarterly support, but that was only ever a temporary reprieve.

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

On Reddit, longtime Note users called out features they still miss on newer devices, such as microSD expansion. Others say their Note 20 Ultra is still running well aside from an aging camera or battery, with some planning to keep using it as a main phone or hand it down as a secondary device.

The entire Note brand was retired after the Note 20, with the Galaxy S Ultra taking over as Samsung’s S Pen powerhouse. Many of the Galaxy Z Fold models also supported the stylus, though without a built-in slot. But the Note series is officially done, and it’ll be missed.

Follow