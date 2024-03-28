Galaxy M55 5G launches: A Galaxy A55 with several upgrades (and downgrades)

Samsung

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G has launched in Brazil.

The phone has a number of changes compared to the Galaxy A55 5G, such as 45W charging, a 50MP selfie camera, and more base storage.

Samsung’s phone also brings lower resolution secondary cameras, while there’s no mention of an IP rating.

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A55 5G, and it looks like a solid upgrade over the Galaxy A54. What if the A55 isn’t quite up your alley? Well, the firm has just released the Galaxy M55 5G.

Samsung launched the Galaxy M55 5G in Brazil and it has a few changes compared to the Galaxy A55. One of the more notable changes is the switch to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset instead of the Exynos 1480. This isn’t necessarily a wholesale upgrade or downgrade as the Snapdragon chip has a newer CPU that’s more powerful in theory, while the Exynos 1480 brings an AMD GPU that looks like a notable upgrade for the mid-range segment.

The Galaxy M55 5G still has the same 5,000mAh battery as the Galaxy A55 but brings 45W wired charging to the table instead of 25W wired speeds. That’s a notable wattage boost and should shave plenty of minutes off the Galaxy A54’s ~85-minute charging time.

What else does the Galaxy M55 5G offer?

Samsung

Another notable change is that the M55 5G is only available in an 8GB/256GB model in Brazil compared to the A55’s 8GB/128GB base model. You’re getting microSD expansion, either way.

The Galaxy M55 5G also serves up a 50MP selfie camera, which is a notable resolution boost over the 32MP shooter used in recent A50 series phones. That’s not necessarily a guarantee of better selfie image quality, though. Furthermore, the new phone brings a 50MP+8MP+2MP rear camera trio instead of the A55’s 50MP+12MP+5MP setup. So it looks like you’re being forced to choose between a focus on selfies or better secondary rear cameras.

Other notable features include a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED screen (FHD+), an under-display fingerprint sensor, One UI 6.1 atop Android 14, and a lengthy update pledge (four major OS updates and five years of security patches). There’s no mention of an IP rating, though, which would be a big downgrade over the A55’s IP67 rating.

In any event, the Galaxy M55 5G has a recommended price of 3,199 Brazilian reals (~$641), but it’s currently listed at 2,699.10 Brazilian reals (~$541). There’s no official word on a wider release, but we’ve already spotted a support page for the phone on Samsung’s Indian website. The Galaxy M series has never been available in the US, though, so don’t hold your breath for the phone to launch stateside.

Comments