The Galaxy Fit 3 still isn't official, but the manual has now leaked online

TL;DR The Galaxy Fit 3’s manual has now appeared online ahead of the device’s release.

We get a good look at the wearable along with a comprehensive list of features.

Samsung hasn’t issued a launch date for the Galaxy Fit 3 just yet, but that hasn’t stopped the company from prematurely listing the fitness tracker online. The leaks aren’t stopping here, as the Galaxy Fit 3’s manual has now appeared online.

The Galaxy Fit 3’s manual was posted online and spotted by SamMobile, and it reiterates plenty of information seen in the official (pulled) listing.

We see the rectangular watch face, a look at all the buttons and sensors (including the barometer and optical heart-rate sensor), as well as the quick-release mechanism for straps.

We also get a look at various screenshots, showing off facets like the notification panel, apps screen lock screen, and the quick panel.

Otherwise, the manual details features like your daily activity, call/text integration, stress tracking, cycle monitoring, heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, blood-oxygen monitoring, snore detection with a paired phone, remote shutter functionality, and more.

Most of these features were already detailed in the product listing. Nevertheless, it’s clear that the Galaxy Fit 3 is inching ever closer to its launch.

