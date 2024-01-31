The newest and best Galaxy Fit 3 leak just came from Samsung itself

Samsung Gulf

TL;DR Samsung has prematurely posted a Galaxy Fit 3 product page before pulling it offline.

We still managed to access the listing, revealing loads of images and specs.

The new tracker sports a larger screen, longer battery life, and extra features like snore detection.

We already know the Galaxy Fit 3 fitness tracker is coming thanks to certification listings and prior leaks. Now, it looks like Samsung has accidentally revealed everything to know about the tracker on one of its websites.

It looks like Samsung Gulf briefly published its official Galaxy Fit 3 product page before taking it offline. But a cached version still exists, dishing out a ton of renders and specs alike. Check out the image above and the full gallery of screenshots below.

Starting with the design, Samsung is promising an aluminum body and a significantly larger screen. Expect a more rectangular, 1.6-inch 256 x 402 AMOLED display compared to the Fit 2’s narrower, 1.1-inch 126 x 294 AMOLED screen. The Galaxy Fit 3 also weighs 18.5 grams without the straps and 36.8 grams with the straps, versus the Fit 2’s 11.3 grams and 21 grams, respectively. The tracker also brings a 5ATM/IP68 rating, so it should hold up just fine when swimming in a pool.

Another notable design-related change is the switch to more conventional straps, as opposed to the Fit 2’s Mi Band-style strap that wraps around the case. Samsung says the Fit 3 packs quick-release buttons too so you can easily detach the straps. Speaking of straps, Samsung’s listing also confirms that it will sell a variety of sports bands separately (see the last image in the gallery above).

Galaxy Fit 3 specs and features Samsung’s product listing notes that you can get up to 13 days of battery life out of the 208mAh battery, along with a 65% charge in 30 minutes. Other notable features include Bluetooth 5.3 support, 16MB of RAM, and 256MB of storage.

Health-related features include support for over 100 different workouts, blood-oxygen tracking, heart-rate monitoring, stress monitoring, fall detection, and activity tracking. Samsung’s upcoming tracker also features sleep-tracking support, including snore detection via a paired Galaxy phone’s microphone.

Other features worth knowing include support for over 100 watch faces, Find My Phone functionality, and robust smartphone integration (e.g. notifications, camera controls, calls/texts).

The company also posted a comprehensive list showing the differences between the Galaxy Fit 3 and its predecessors. Check out the differences between the Fit 3 and Fit 2 in the screenshot below.

There’s no official word on a Galaxy Fit 3 launch date just yet, but we’re guessing a reveal can’t be far away based on this premature product listing. This would nevertheless be a long overdue release for Samsung, as the Fit 2 launched back in 2020.

