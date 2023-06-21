Samsung's clever Galaxy Enhance-X app is now available for a ton of phones

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has brought its Galaxy Enhance-X photo editor app to more phones.

The company confirmed that the app will come to tablets and mid-range devices at a later date.

Samsung first launched the Galaxy Enhance-X app last year, but it was apparently pulled thereafter due to a lack of Android 13 support. The app was relaunched in beta form earlier this year for the Galaxy S23 series, but Samsung has finally brought it to a wide variety of phones.

The Korean maker announced that the Galaxy Enhance-X app is now available for a host of flagship Galaxy phones. These are the Galaxy S20 series and newer, the Galaxy Note 20 series, the Galaxy Z Flip 4G and later, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and newer.

Got a cheap Samsung phone or a Galaxy tablet? Well, Samsung says the app is coming to the Galaxy A series, M series, and tablets at a later, unspecified date.

What does Galaxy Enhance-X actually do? The app brings a variety of nifty photo-editing features to the table, such as image upscaling, shadow removal, moire pattern removal, and the ability to restore old photos.

These features are in addition to other cool capabilities such as an HDR tool, blur reduction, reflection removal, lens distortion correction, and an auto-fix option. So if the default Gallery editing options aren’t quite cutting it, you should give this a try.

Interested in grabbing the app for your phone? You can download it from the Galaxy Store via the button below.

