The new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus is the thinnest and lightest yet

TL;DR The new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus and Lenovo Chromebook Duet have just launched.

The Samsung model is the thinnest and lightest Chromebook Plus yet, featuring a 15.6-inch OLED display and a new Quick Insert key.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet offers an 11-inch detachable display and starts at just $339.

It’s been a few years since we saw a new high-end Galaxy Chromebook, but Samsung often makes the wait worthwhile. Despite its striking size and 15.6-inch OLED display, the new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus is the thinnest and lightest model yet. Google unveiled it today alongside a convertible and affordable new Lenovo Chromebook Duet.

Beneath the premium build, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus offers an Intel Core 3 100U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The slim profile and lightweight design — just 11.8mm thick and 2.58lb — make it an ultra-portable option. It’s also the first Chromebook Plus to feature the new Quick Insert key, which allows instant access to helpful tools and Gemini AI features directly from the keyboard.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet, with its 11-inch detachable display, offers flexibility for users who switch between tablet and laptop modes. Priced at just $339, it comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, providing a more budget-friendly option. The Duet also supports the Lenovo USI Pen 2 for users who want to take notes or draw on the touchscreen, although this is sold separately in some markets.

On the AI side, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet will have Gemini built in, while the Samsung device will also offer Google’s AI-powered features. They include Help Me Write for assistance with drafting, Help Me Read, which simplifies text, and Live Translate, which translates content across media in real-time. These AI features are set to roll out to all new Chromebook Plus laptops going forward.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet will be available starting October 13, though the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus’s release date hasn’t yet been confirmed. We know it will be sometime in October, and the price will start at $699 in the US.

