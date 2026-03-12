Samsung doesn't look like it's given up on its credit card ambitions

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has applied for a trademark for the name Samsung Galaxy Card.

This is the first time we’ve heard a name for the credit card Samsung is known to have been working to release.

It’s unclear when the card will be available; it could still be months or years away.

Samsung is still working to launch a branded credit card in the US. Documentation from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has surfaced online, showing that Samsung applied to trademark the name Samsung Galaxy Card a few weeks ago.

As spotted by SammyGuru, the trademark application was filed on February 12. The application shows that the product that’ll bear the Samsung Galaxy Card name is an electronically encoded credit card, which seems to imply that the Galaxy Card will live inside Samsung Wallet.

In November, The Wall Street Journal broke that Samsung was in talks with UK-based consumer bank Barclays to launch a credit card in the States. The Galaxy phone maker has been looking into launching its own card since 2018, the Journal reported.

Samsung offering a branded credit line could help it compete with Apple, whose own credit card offers, among other perks, 3% cash back on products purchased from Apple, like iPhones and MacBooks. Apple also offers a physical version of its card; it’s not clear whether Samsung will eventually do the same, or if the company intends the Galaxy Card to remain exclusive to Samsung Wallet.

Samsung hasn’t publicly announced anything about the Galaxy Card. The USPTO says trademark applications can take between 10 and 11 months from submission to approval, so it’s just possible the Samsung Galaxy Card could be formally introduced at an Unpacked event in early 2027. That’s not at all confirmed, but hopefully we’ll hear something official soon.

