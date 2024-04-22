This Samsung Galaxy phone with a leather back is not for you unfortunately

TL;DR Samsung has quietly launched the Galaxy C55 5G, a mid-range phone with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, a striking leather back, and slim design.

However, the phone is intended only for sale in China and will not be sold globally.

Samsung has a wide portfolio of smartphones, boasting phones that can serve various needs across price points. Despite the abundance of devices, Samsung has slowly unified its design language across its lineup. This is great for brand recognition but also means that devices start looking very boring. Samsung has launched an exciting new phone with a leather back and striking colors, but you can’t buy this one if you really want to.

Samsung has quietly launched the Galaxy C55 5G in China, a mid-range device that stands out from the crowd (h/t Sammobile). This phone has a stitched leather back design, a slim form factor, and striking Orange and Black color options. The Galaxy C55 also has a flat display with thin bezels, giving the phone a unique look.

Beyond that, the Galaxy C55 is similar to the Galaxy M55 in specifications. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and has a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display. The phone even has a microSD card slot. The camera setup comprises a 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide, a 2MP macro camera, and a 50MP selfie camera on the front.

The Galaxy C55 even has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging. The phone runs on Android 14 and will get four Android OS updates and five years of security updates.

If the device sounds interesting, here’s the bad news: It is intended for the Chinese market only, and the pricing and availability of the phone have not yet been announced. It is unlikely that the phone will leave the Chinese market, so your only option for buying the phone is to import one when it launches in China.

Still, the Galaxy C55 is a testament to Samsung’s ability to still produce exciting phones. We hope to see Samsung return to experimenting with CMF options in global markets, too. If you don’t mind settling for boring designs but don’t want to spend too much on phones, then you can explore other great budget phone options that you can actually buy in the US.

