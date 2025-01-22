Just like Apple AirPods: Even Samsung wants to add cameras to Galaxy Buds

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly thinking about adding cameras to its wireless earbuds.

Meta is also apparently making prototype earbuds with cameras, allowing people to analyze real-world objects.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds are usually among the best wireless earbuds on the market, typically offering good sound quality, decent noise canceling, and several smart features. However, it sounds like Samsung is considering a rather crazy feature for future earbuds.

Bloomberg reports that Samsung is thinking about wireless earbuds with integrated cameras, citing sources with knowledge of the topic. We don’t get any more details regarding these future Galaxy Buds, though.

The outlet does, however, claim that Meta is making prototype earbuds with cameras. These so-called Camera Buds would apparently allow users to look at an object and get it analyzed by AI, akin to the firm’s Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. Unfortunately, it’s believed that these earbuds don’t work too well with people who have long hair. Meta is also apparently dissatisfied with the angle of the cameras on these earbuds. This isn’t a surprise as it’s much more difficult to get an optimal camera angle for cameras mounted on earbuds compared to smart glasses.

Do you want cameras on your wireless earbuds? 15 votes Yes, for sure! 7 % Maybe, it depends on features/pricing 27 % No, why would I want that? 67 %

We still have some reservations about wireless earbuds with cameras, even if Samsung and other brands succeed in delivering a product that actually works as intended. For one, these earbuds already tend to have a short battery life compared to headphones or neckband-style earphones. So we’re expecting even shorter endurance for these products if they’re supposed to be the same size as typical earbuds. But brands might also be forced to increase the size of these earbuds to accommodate both the camera and a larger battery, and this could theoretically lead to a less ergonomic design.

Meanwhile, we’ve heard rumors for almost a year now that Apple is considering AirPods with integrated cameras. These are said to be infrared cameras that would facilitate features like in-air gesture controls and improved spatial audio. Either way, it sounds like wireless earbuds could become far more complex in the next few years.

