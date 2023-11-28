We really dig(lett) Samsung's Poke Ball cases, now available in more regions

TL;DR Samsung has launched Poke Ball cases for Galaxy Buds in Spain.

The company is offering three different models for ~$44 each.

Samsung launched Poke Ball cases for its Galaxy Buds earbuds last year, although these were largely limited to South Korea. Now, the company has brought three Poke Ball cases to Europe.

Samsung Spain announced the availability of three Pokemon-themed Poke Ball cases in the market. The company is specifically offering Great Ball, Ultra Ball, and Master Ball cases, patterned after the items in the Pokemon series.

The Korean company also explained that these accessories are compatible with the Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Buds FE. Those with the Galaxy Buds Plus and original Galaxy Buds are left in the lurch, then.

Expect to pay €39.91 (~$44) for one of these Poke Ball cases, although it’s unclear whether these cases are available in other European markets too. It’s worth noting that Pokemon-themed Galaxy Buds cases sold out very quickly in Korea, so you might want to act fast if you’re keen on buying these accessories.

We’ve asked Samsung representatives about a UK release and European availability at large. We’ll update the article if/when they get back to us.

Comments