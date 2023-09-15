Galaxy Buds FE could cost as much as the Pixel Buds A

WinFuture

TL;DR A leak alleges the Galaxy Buds FE will cost $100.

The midrange earbuds could be available in graphite or white.

The Galaxy Buds FE could have 12mm drivers.

We’ve been getting hit with a number of Galaxy Fan Edition leaks and rumors over the last few weeks. Just this morning, we got a leak about the Galaxy S23 FE‘s color options. The latest FE leak, however, involves the Galaxy Buds FE and its price.

Well-known and reliable leaker, Roland Quandt, went onto X (formerly Twitter) to share some new information about the Galaxy Buds FE. According to the tipster, these earbuds will sell for $100, putting them squarely in the midrange area. This would make Samsung’s midrange earbuds about the same price as Google’s budget earbuds — the Pixel Buds A.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE:

graphite or white

12mm AKG tuned speaker

$99.99 MSRP — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 15, 2023

But Quandt wasn’t done with just leaking the potential cost of the earbuds; he also gave us two other details. One of those details is the color options, which he claims will consist of graphite and white. The other detail is that these earbuds could have a 12mm driver. If that is true, Samsung’s FE earbuds would have drivers that are one millimeter bigger than the Galaxy Buds 2.

Thanks to Samsung jumping the gun and publishing a PDF of the manual early, we know a little of what to expect when these earbuds finally launch. They should have a circular shape with an ovular the antenna/touch interface. There should also be microphones, ear tips, and a touch-sensitive sensor. Samsung will also bring back a feature we haven’t seen since the original Galaxy Buds and the Galaxy Buds Plus — wingtips.

At the moment, it’s unknown when the company will launch its FE devices. But appearances at the FCC suggest a launch is imminent.

Comments