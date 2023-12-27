The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE return to their Black Friday price at 30% off

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Looking for some affordable wireless earbuds to accompany you on your 2024 fitness journey? The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE fit the bill perfectly, and they’re back at their best price today, thanks to a 30% Amazon price drop. The buds are down to just $69.99 right now. Samsung Galaxy Buds FE for $69.99 ($30 off)

That’s quite a discount on already affordable Samsung earbuds, especially since they hit the market less than three months ago. The markdown is available on both the Graphite and white colorways, so you can pick the pair that match your aesthetic.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE Samsung Galaxy Buds FE Comfortable sound at a comfortable price The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are a capable set of true wireless earbuds. Don't let the small price fool you, these buds are equipped with ANC, Ambient mode, SmartThings tracking, and easy-pair with your Galaxy devices. See price at Amazon Save $30.00

The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE impressively tread the line between functionality and affordability. They feature a unique design with wingtips, ensuring a secure fit during various activities, with additional sizes of wingtips and eartips to cater to your ear shape. Active Noise Cancellation makes for an immersive listening experience, or you can select Ambient Sound for transparency mode.

In terms of battery life, the Galaxy Buds FE boast the longest duration in the Samsung Buds series, offering up to eight and a half hours of playback, extending to 30 hours with the charging case. With ANC activated, these numbers reduce slightly to six and 21 hours, respectively. For Samsung ecosystem users, the Buds FE feature quick pairing, auto-switching between Galaxy devices, and SmartThings Find for tracking misplaced earbuds.

The Galaxy Buds FE deal could last a few days or just a few hours, so check it out while you can via the widget above.

