Best price in months on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Lily Katz / Android Authority

It’s a relatively modest 17% discount, but it’s a price that hasn’t been beaten since the start of January. As a headliner in Samsung’s flagship audio lineup, we’re unlikely to see much bigger price drops until at least Amazon Prime Day. The offer is available on all three colorways of the earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Samsung's reliable earbuds upgraded The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds provide great sound and feature active noise canceling. They meld a great fit and comfort with a vast range of ear tips. Efficient ANC and five hours of battery life sweeten the deal. See price at Amazon Save $40.00

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offers top-notch noise cancelation, surpassing even the renowned Sony WF-1000XM4 in low-frequency noise isolation. The sound quality of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is also impressive, pleasing most listeners with well-balanced audio. Battery life isn’t quite as amazing, but you should get around five hours per charge which is more than enough for most people, and Wireless PowerShare is available from a compatible Galaxy device. They boast an IPX7 rating to protect against water damage, even if you drop them in the sink or the pool.

