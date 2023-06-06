Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Best price in months on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro takes a well-earned place on our best wireless earbuds list as the top option for Samsung users. Amazon has a great deal on the ‘buds right now, giving you a chance to pick them up for just $189.99 ($40 off).
It’s a relatively modest 17% discount, but it’s a price that hasn’t been beaten since the start of January. As a headliner in Samsung’s flagship audio lineup, we’re unlikely to see much bigger price drops until at least Amazon Prime Day. The offer is available on all three colorways of the earbuds.
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offers top-notch noise cancelation, surpassing even the renowned Sony WF-1000XM4 in low-frequency noise isolation. The sound quality of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is also impressive, pleasing most listeners with well-balanced audio. Battery life isn’t quite as amazing, but you should get around five hours per charge which is more than enough for most people, and Wireless PowerShare is available from a compatible Galaxy device. They boast an IPX7 rating to protect against water damage, even if you drop them in the sink or the pool.
Hit the widget above to check out the deal for yourself while it lasts.