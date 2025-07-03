Save $350 on a spec'd out Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro laptop

If you’re looking to get a high-end laptop with a stunning design, Samsung makes some of the best ones. We would go as far as saying it’s Apple’s main competitor on the Windows side! Of course, these aren’t cheap laptops, but today we have a good deal for those who want something both capable and gorgeous. Buy the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for $1,299.99 ($350 off)

This offer is available directly from Samsung’s website. The discount applies to the spec’d out 14-inch model with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

If you care about design and portability and aren’t a fan of Apple laptops, the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro is an amazing competitor. Its all-aluminum body looks and feels amazing. It’s also only 11.6mm thick and weighs 1.23kg, making it a super sleek and portable laptop.

Don’t be mistaken by its small and thin body, though. This is quite a powerful machine that should seamlessly handle advanced processes and multiple tasks. The unit comes with a powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) processor. Additionally, this specific model comes with a whopping 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Performance and storage should not be an issue for most users.

The rest of the experience is just as premium. This is a high-end, expensive laptop, after all. The 14-inch touchscreen comes with a crisp 2,880 x 1,800 resolution and a non-reflective finish. It has four speakers, a backlit keyboard, and up to 21 hours of battery life.

What’s nice is that, despite the thin profile, it has a nice selection of ports. These include an HDMI connection, two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB-A port, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headset/mic jack.

This is an excellent deal, and we’re not sure how long it will stick around. You might want to sign up for this deal as soon as possible! If you prefer, the 16-inch model is also $300 off.