Galaxy Book 4 series prematurely revealed a day ahead of schedule

TL;DR A news outlet has posted and then pulled its Galaxy Book 4 series announcement article.

The article gives us all the major Galaxy Book 4 specs as well as Korean pricing.

Expect the cheapest model to start at ~$1,452 in Samsung’s home market.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Book 4 series tomorrow, and we’ve seen several leaks in the last few weeks. Now, it looks like a Korean outlet has jumped the gun and fully announced the new laptops.

Korean website Enews Today posted and then pulled its Galaxy Book 4 series announcement article. The internet never forgets, of course, and the article is still accessible via Google’s web cache.

We’ve got three models on offer here, namely the Galaxy Book 4 Pro, Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360, and the top-end Galaxy Book 4 Ultra.

The new laptops are equipped with Intel Core Ultra CPUs, featuring integrated NPUs for the first time. You can also expect Intel Arc graphics, although the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra sports dedicated GeForce RTX 4050 or 4070 graphics. The laptops also feature a physically separated Knox security chip.

These Galaxy Book 4 laptops also offer 3K AMOLED touchscreens across the board, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and anti-reflection coatings. The 360 and Ultra models are only available with a 16-inch screen while the Pro model can be found in 14-inch and 16-inch variants.

Samsung says it’s also offering a few new software features that take advantage of cross-device integration. This includes the ability to continue working on a video that you were editing on your phone or tablet, Photo Remaster functionality to replace old, low-quality photos with higher-quality versions, and Auto Switch to automatically connect your phone to your Galaxy Buds 2 Pro while you work.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series pricing and availability Samsung will offer an early bird sale in Korea via its website from December 18. But the general release date is scheduled for January 2.

The Galaxy Book 4 Pro will be available at a starting price of 1.88 million won (~$1,452), while the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 starts at 2.59 million won (~$2,002). Meanwhile, the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra has a starting price of 3.36 million won (~$2,597).

There’s no word on global availability just yet, but we’re guessing we’ll hear more tomorrow or at the Galaxy S24 series launch.

