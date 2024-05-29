Get a free 50-inch smart TV with your Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge pre-order

You might think the chance to be an early adopter of the stunning new Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is reason enough to pre-order the Snapdragon-powered laptop, but there are some tasty extra incentives to sweeten the deal right now. The most eye-catching of these is that you’ll get a free Samsung 50-inch Class Crystal UHD TV, worth $380, with your purchase. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge with free 50-inch Class Crystal UHD TV for $1,349.99 ($380 off)

That’s no minor piece of garnish. Apart from the screen real-estate, the smart TV offers PurColor, 4K Upscaling, Motion Xcelerator, and Mega Contrast, among other nice features. HDR technology provides impressive color and detail, and the Tizen OS offers access to various apps and streaming services.

The Galaxy Book 4 Edge itself starts at $1,349.99 for the 14-inch model or $1,449.99 for the 16-inch version. Whichever you go for, Samsung’s trade-in program can help you save as much as $535 more on the laptop just by switching up your old device, which may well be unneeded after you’ve upgraded anyway. You could end up paying as little as $815 for the new laptop.

This deal won’t be available once the pre-order period ends, so catch it while you can. The widget above takes you to the offer.

