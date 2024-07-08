Save $350 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge, the company's latest laptop

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is the company’s latest laptop, released just last month, on June 18. The Copilot Plus PC brings modern features on a higher-end package, and currently, you can get a $350 discount on it, bringing the price down to $1,000. Get the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge for $1,000

There is no sign of how long this deal will last, but it might be part of the Amazon Prime Day hype. This $350 discount applies to the 14-inch model with 512GB of storage. If you want to upgrade, the 16-inch version with 512GB is also discounted by $350, and the final price would be $1,100 for that model.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge laptop Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge laptop Samsung's first Snapdragon X Elite powered AI PC. See price at Best Buy Save $350.00

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is among the first Copilot Plus PC devices, so you’ll be able to take advantage of Microsoft’s full suite of AI features. It’s also a very capable computer; AI features aside. You’ll get a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor and 16GB of RAM, so general performance should be no issue to most. The 14-inch AMOLED screen is gorgeous, offering deep blacks and vibrant colors. Not to mention, it has a high-definition 2,880 x 1,800 panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, so it will look crisp and smooth. And battery life is estimated at 18 hours, which is pretty outstanding.

Of course, Samsung laptops are known for their gorgeous designs, and the Galaxy Book 4 Edge is no exception. This laptop is sleek and very nicely built. It is only 10.9mm thin, and weighs just 2.6lbs, making it a very portable and powerful machine.

Again, we’re not sure how long this deal will last, but it’s hard to beat it if you’ve been looking for a great laptop. At $1,000, it will be pretty hard to beat, considering what it offers. You might want to get one before the deal goes away.

