You can save $350 on this amazing Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge laptop

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is one of the company’s latest and greatest laptops, and right now, there is a hot deal you might want to consider if you’ve been looking into getting a new computer. Right now, you can grab the 14-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge for just $1,000, which is a $350 discount on the normal asking price. Get the 14-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge for $1,000

This deal is available from Best Buy, and the offer applies to the 14-inch model with 512GB. There is no sign of how long the discount will last.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge laptop Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge laptop Samsung's first Snapdragon X Elite powered AI PC. See price at Best Buy Save $350.00

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge will be more than enough for most users, especially at $1,000. It comes packed with great features and specs, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor and 16GB of RAM. Performance won’t be an issue, and you’ll get powerful AI smarts because this is a Copilot Plus PC.

Other specs are just as nice. You get a very nice 14-inch 2,880 x 1,800 OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Battery life is outstanding at 18 hours. Not to mention the design, which is gorgeous, and looks much like a certain other popular laptop. It’s also super portable, featuring a thin profile at only 0.43 inches, and it weighs 2.62lbs.

We’re not sure how long this deal will last, so you best get yours before the price goes back up to normal.

Also, we didn’t mention it because the best deal is on the 14-inch model, but if you want to upgrade to the 16-inch version, that one is $250 off. This would bring its price down from $1,450 to $1,200.

