Samsung's Galaxy Book 3 line hits record low for Black Friday
Galaxy Book laptops are pretty polished Windows machines, bringing Samsung integration and slick designs. Now, these devices have received record-low price cuts as part of a slew of Black Friday deals.
More specifically, the company is slashing prices on its Galaxy Book 3 and Galaxy Book 3 Pro laptops. You can get a Galaxy Book 3 for as little as $724.99 (was $999.99). Check out the deals below, which are record lows for the range.
- Samsung Galaxy Book 3 16GB/512GB for $724.99 ($275 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 16GB/512GB for $1,024.99 ($425 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 16GB/1TB Beige for $1,224.99 ($525 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 16GB/1TB Graphite for $1,224.99 ($525 off)
All of these models are equipped with 16GB of RAM, fingerprint scanners, and 13th-generation Intel Core i7 CPUs. These laptops also bring support for cross-device integration with Galaxy phones. But the Pro variants differ from the standard model by offering 3K OLED screens and FHD webcams.
