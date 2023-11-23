Samsung's Galaxy Book 3 line hits record low for Black Friday

Galaxy Book laptops are pretty polished Windows machines, bringing Samsung integration and slick designs. Now, these devices have received record-low price cuts as part of a slew of Black Friday deals .

More specifically, the company is slashing prices on its Galaxy Book 3 and Galaxy Book 3 Pro laptops. You can get a Galaxy Book 3 for as little as $724.99 (was $999.99). Check out the deals below, which are record lows for the range.

All of these models are equipped with 16GB of RAM, fingerprint scanners, and 13th-generation Intel Core i7 CPUs. These laptops also bring support for cross-device integration with Galaxy phones. But the Pro variants differ from the standard model by offering 3K OLED screens and FHD webcams.