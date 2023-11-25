Price glitch? How is this Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro over $600 off?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

We know that many Black Friday deals are running until Monday, but this offer has got us scratching our heads. One model of the high-end Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro just dropped another $200 from yesterday’s sale price, making us wonder if it’s one of those price glitches you occasionally get from Amazon. It is apparently available for just $836.64 right now, although possibly not for long. Samsung 14-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro (512GB) for $836.64 ($612 off)

The reason this looks odd to us is that the extraordinary price is only available on the Graphite model of the 2023 laptop. The Beige colorway is still at $1,024.99, which is still an excellent deal and what we thought was going to be the best price of the holiday season. Already at an all-time low price point, it appears that this configuration dropped a further $200 overnight. As curious as that may be, this could be genuine. It’s not as “glitchy” as when you hear about an 85-inch TV accidentally being listed for $9.99 instead of $999.99.

The Samsung device in question is the 14-inch variation with 512GB of storage. Other specs that usually make this laptop worth almost $1,500 include a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, a 3K AMOLED Screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 16GB of RAM.

Assuming it’s genuine, we don’t expect this Galaxy Book 3 Pro deal to stay that way for long. Hit the button below to see if it’s still running.

