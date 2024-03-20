Samsung could bring Galaxy AI support to Galaxy S22 series

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly reviewing how it can bring Galaxy AI to the Galaxy S22 series.

Galaxy AI features are expected to reach 2023 Samsung flagships with the upcoming One UI 6.1 update.

The company’s mobile division chief also confirmed ongoing research into rollable and slidable phones.

Samsung Galaxy S23 users are eagerly awaiting the One UI 6.1 update right now. The software will add some of Samsung’s latest Galaxy AI features to the Galaxy S23, S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series. Now, it looks like older Samsung flagships might also get some AI love if the company finds a way.

Speaking at Samsung’s 55th Annual General Meeting in Korea, the company’s mobile division chief TM Roh reportedly said that Samsung is looking into ways it can bring Galaxy AI to the Galaxy S22 series. While the 2022 flagships might lack the necessary hardware to power some AI functions, Galaxy AI works on a mix of on-device and on-cloud processing. So technically, it may be possible for Samsung to bring some new AI features to the Galaxy S22 lineup with just a software update.

That said, Roh didn’t give any assurances on the matter, so it’s entirely possible that the company won’t proceed with its plans.

In other news, Roh also revealed that Samsung is looking into rollable and slidable form factors to succeed its foldable lineup. We’ve seen the company’s display arm — Samsung Display — toy with many such concepts over the past few years. Roh’s statements suggest Samsung is evaluating the commercial viability of such form factors and working to secure necessary patents to move their development forward.

