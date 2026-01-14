Samsung finally confirms the basic Galaxy AI features staying free

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Samsung’s Galaxy AI suite first launched alongside the Galaxy S24 lineup, and it includes a mix of on-device and cloud features powered by Samsung and Google. Some, like Circle to Search, have since made their way to other Android phones, while many remain a Samsung exclusive. While these features have been free for owners of eligible devices since Galaxy AI debuted, Samsung always left the door open to making them paid tools in the future.

The company appears to be closing that door with a quiet update to the footnotes of its Galaxy AI landing page. Originally, the first footnote clarified that “use of AI features is complimentary through 2025.” It also noted that a “purchase may be required after the complimentary period.” These statements were listed on the Galaxy AI page as recently as January 1, 2026, according to a Wayback Machine archive.

Sometime after that date, Samsung changed the language of this footnote to explicitly state that basic Galaxy AI features will remain available indefinitely at no cost. (Thanks: Reddit user FragmentedChicken)

“Galaxy AI basic features provided by Samsung are free,” the updated footnote explains. “Future releases may include enhanced features or new services that are offered on a paid basis. Different terms may apply for AI features provided by third parties.”

Samsung defines “basic Galaxy AI features” as those listed under the Advanced Intelligence section of the Samsung Services Terms and Conditions document. They include Call Assist, Writing Assist, Photo Assist, Interpreter, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, Browsing Assist, Photo Ambient, Drawing Assist, Bixby, Health Assist, Now Brief, and Audio Eraser. Notably, this covers most Galaxy AI features released to date, excluding those powered by third-party companies, such as Circle to Search.

The new Samsung Galaxy AI support page now makes it clear that “any Samsung enhanced AI features and all third party AI features are subject to different terms and may be subject to fees.”

The updated language gives Samsung the option of offering new, “enhanced” Galaxy AI features that require some form of payment in the future. However, it also gives users the peace of mind of knowing the basic Galaxy AI features bundled with their devices will remain free.

Samsung initially announced that “there are no plans to charge for Galaxy AI experiences provided by default” at the company’s Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 event. Up until recently, though, Samsung’s official footnotes still only guaranteed access through 2025. These footnote changes tie up that loose end and make it clear that basic Samsung Galaxy AI features will indeed stay free forever.

