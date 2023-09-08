Samsung breaks tradition, leak reveals Plus version of the Galaxy Tab A9

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus was seen on the FCC’s certification website.

The listing says it measures 257.11 x 168.66 x 6.94mm.

The listing also indicates the tablet has a 7,040mAh battery.

About a month ago, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 was spotted on the FCC’s certification website. Now a second A9 tablet has graced the website, and it appears to be a Plus variant. It looks like we could end up adding two new devices to the best affordable Android tablets soon.

Samsung doesn’t normally make Plus versions for the Galaxy Tab A series, but it appears the company is breaking with tradition. An FCC listing has revealed the existence of a Galaxy Tab A9 Plus.

According to MySmartPrice, the A9 Plus carries the model number SM-X210 and measures 257.11 x 168.66 x 6.94mm. The documents point to it having Wi-Fi 2.4GHz and 5.8GHz and Bluetooth. We also got confirmation that it will have a battery with a typical capacity of 7,040mAh with 15W fast charging.

The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus was also recently seen on India’s BIS certification website and Geekbench. From those sources, we now know the tablet will house a Snapdragon 695 chip with 4GB of RAM and an Adreno 619 GPU to accompany it. Android 13 will be the OS the tablet launches with in the form of One UI 5.1. And the document shows there’s a camera located on the back.

As for the A9, you can expect a smaller 5,000mAh battery but the same 15W fast charging. In turn, it will also be smaller in size compared to the Plus, measuring in at 210.7mm in length and 124.7mm in width. The device is said to have a rear camera, multiple connectivity support (LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth), a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Given that both tablets have made their way to the FCC, it suggests these products are close to launch. The Galaxy Tab A8 launched in December 2021, so it’s possible the A9 and A9 Plus could launch in December as well.

