Best deal yet slashes the Samsung Galaxy A57 5G to just $424.99

Paul Jones / Android Authority

Amazon just dropped the Samsung Galaxy A57 5G to $424.99, down from its $549.99 retail price. That saves you $125, which is a 23% discount relative to the RRP, and it is the best deal we’ve ever tracked on Amazon.

The all-time low even surpasses last month’s Prime Day price, so it’s a strong time to buy if this phone has been on your list. With a 4.6 out of 5 review rating, the Galaxy A57 5G is already getting a good response from buyers.

The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G is an upper-midrange phone with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus display and a 120Hz refresh rate, so scrolling and video should look smooth. It runs on Samsung’s Exynos 1680 chip and is commonly paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, giving it a solid setup for everyday apps, streaming, and gaming.

You also get a 5,000mAh battery, built for long daily use, plus Samsung’s “Awesome Intelligence” features that bring new AI-style tools to the Galaxy A series. Samsung only released the phone in April, so this is a very new model to already see at such a low price.

At $424.99 on Amazon, the Galaxy A57 5G stands out as a strong value buy for anyone who wants a big, fast screen, 5G, and a fresh 2026 Samsung phone without paying flagship prices.

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