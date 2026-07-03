The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G is still at its teasing Prime Day price on Amazon!

Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G is a new mid-range phone from Samsung that aims to give you a lot of the features people want without pushing into flagship pricing. It has a big 6.7-inch display, a slim 6.9mm body, and a light 179g build, and there’s a solid deal on it right now at Amazon.

This is the 256GB version of the Galaxy A57 5G, which offers more space for apps, photos, videos, and games. Samsung pairs that storage with its Exynos 1680 chip, and recent coverage points to the phone as a smoother, more capable follow-up to the Galaxy A56 5G. It also ships with Android 16, and Samsung is reportedly promising up to six major Android OS updates, which is a big plus for anyone planning to keep their phone for years. The Galaxy A57 5G is also described as a strong value-focused all-rounder, which fits well with its large screen and lighter design.

Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy A57 5G for $509.99 right now, down from its $609.99 recommended retail price. That’s a $100 discount, or 16% off RRP. It’s also the same price the phone hit on Prime Day last week, which makes now a great time to grab it without needing a Prime-only offer. The Galaxy A57 5G also carries a 4.6 out of 5 Amazon review rating,

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