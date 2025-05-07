Popular Galaxy 25 features are now arriving on affordable Galaxy A series phones

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR The latest Galaxy A series lineup is now getting the Gemini side button functionality.

They are also gaining support for Gemini integration with Samsung apps.

The features are arriving as part of Samsung’s May update for the phones.

Samsung has reportedly begun rolling out the May update to its latest Galaxy A series smartphones, including the Galaxy A56, A36, and A26. The most notable addition is a new function for the side button, which now lets users quickly launch Gemini.

Previously, this press-and-hold feature for Gemini was exclusive to Galaxy S series devices. With the May update, it’s now making its way to Samsung’s more affordable Galaxy A lineup as Samsung promised. While the update changes the default behavior of the side button, users still have the option to remap it to Bixby if they prefer.

The update also expands Gemini’s capabilities on these phones, allowing the AI assistant to interact with Samsung apps like Calendar, Notes, Reminders, and Clock. You can now perform tasks in these apps simply by using natural voice commands with Gemini, same as flagship Samsung phones.

Additionally, the Galaxy A56 is also receiving the May security patch as part of this update.

If you’re in the US, it’s worth noting that the Galaxy A56 hasn’t launched there yet, so this update only applies to A36 and A26 users in the country for now. Samsung has confirmed that the A56, priced at $499, will eventually arrive stateside, but there’s no official release date yet.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.