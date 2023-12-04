Galaxy A55 leak shows off Samsung's next mid-range superstar in all its glory

TL;DR Renders of the Galaxy A55 have leaked, revealing a flatter design.

The phone could also feature a metal build this time around.

Leaked specs suggest it would sport a 6.5-inch 120Hz display, the Exynos 1480 chip, 25W charging, and a 50MP primary camera.

Samsung’s Galaxy A5x series of phones are some of the best mid-range handsets you can buy. They’re also some of the most popular phones the company makes and are highly coveted for their perfect mix of affordable pricing and well-balanced specs. The Galaxy A55 is expected to be the next Samsung mid-ranger to carry on this legacy and succeed the Galaxy A54 as a solid mid-range performer.

Renders of the Galaxy A55 leaked over the weekend courtesy of tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks and MySmartPrice. The photos show a flatter phone compared to the Galaxy A54 — a design element we’ll likely see on many Samsung phones next year. It still features a flagship-esque design Samsung adopted last year with the vertically aligned triple cameras at the back. However, given the visible antenna lines on the frame, we might be in for a metal build instead of plastic this time around.

MySmartPrice

The leaked Galaxy A55 renders and 360-degree video further show that the phone’s power button and volume rockers rest on the right edge. The SIM slot is situated at the top, while the left side is completely blank with no buttons. The USB-C port and speakers appear at the bottom of the phone. There’s a punch-hole sporting the selfie camera at the center of the display.

As per the leakers, the Galaxy A55 will roughly measure 161.1 x 77.3/77.9 x 8.2mm and feature a 6.5-inch flat Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Previous rumors suggest the phone could be powered by a new Exynos 1480 chip, a 50MP primary camera, and 25W charging.

Comments