Samsung Galaxy A54 cuts in front of S22 to get the One UI 6 beta

TL;DR The Galaxy A54 is the next Galaxy phone to get the One UI 6 beta.

The One UI 6 beta has yet to be made available for the Galaxy S22 series.

Samsung describes the move as “recruitment.”

Samsung is slowly rolling out its version of the Android 14 beta — One UI 6 — to Galaxy devices. While the One UI 6 beta is now available to the Galaxy S23 family, the update has yet to come to the S22. As S22 owners wait for the beta, they’ll have to watch Galaxy A54 owners get the update before them.

On Samsung’s Korean community page, the One UI beta operation team announced that the next phone getting access to the One UI 6 beta will be the Galaxy A54. According to a Google translation of the post, the update is opening up to these devices starting today.

Normally, these kind of updates go to the most recent flagships first and goes down the line from there. As a result, it was expected the S22, Z Fold 5, and so on would be next up. However, it looks like the A54 cut all the way to the front of the line. Based on the headline of the post, it appears this move is an attempt by Samsung to “recruit” more users to get in on testing the OS.

At the moment, the One UI 6 beta is exclusive to only the S23 series and now the A54. Samsung has not only been focusing on expanding the program to more countries (the UK and India) but has also moved on to the second update — One UI 6 beta 2 — with the S23.

Unfortunately, the post doesn’t provide a timeframe for when the beta will arrive on other phones. It also doesn’t mention what regions A54 owners must be in to access the beta. But it would probably be safe to guess Germany, South Korea, and the US since those were the first to get it when it rolled out for the S23.

