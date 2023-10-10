The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is just $329.99 for the first time

Robert Triggs / Android Authority Galaxy A54 5G camera trio

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G already represented excellent value for money, so a Prime Day deal is music to our ears. It’s not just any offer either, with a $120 price drop giving you the chance to pick it up at a record-low of $329.99. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G for $329.99 ($120 off)

The deal price is $20 lower than any previous deal we’ve tracked on the Android phone and is available on both colorways of the device. If you’re not a Prime member already, the free 30-day trial can let you scoop up this offer, as well as anything else that takes your fancy in the wide-ranging Amazon sale.

We dubbed this mid-range marvel as the best cheap phone for Samsung fans. It sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 1380 chipset, backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The device comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging, although it lacks wireless charging capabilities. On the software front, it runs on Android 13 with Samsung’s One UI 5.1 skin and offers an impressive four years of Android version support and five years of security updates. The camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro shooter.

The clock is ticking on this flash sale, so check our the Galaxy A54 deal while you can via the button below.

Comments