At 33% off in the Prime Day sale, the Samsung Galaxy A37 5G has never been cheaper

Paul Jones / Android Authority

A big 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen and IP68 protection make the Samsung Galaxy A37 5G a strong pick for daily use. It also happens to have a record Prime Day 2026 discount right now.

The deal drops the phone to $314.99 from its $449.99 recommended retail price. That is a 30% discount relative to the RRP, and it beats the previous low prices we have seen since launch

Samsung positions the Galaxy A37 5G as a 2026 midranger, and this version comes in Awesome Charcoal with 128GB of storage. The display is made for streaming, gaming, and everyday scrolling, so it covers the stuff most people do on their phones every day.

The camera setup includes a 50MP wide camera, 8MP ultra-wide, and 5MP macro on the back, plus a 12MP selfie camera on the front. You also get a 5,000mAh battery and fast charging support, though the charger may be sold separately. On top of that, this US unlocked model supports 5G and includes a 1-year US warranty.

You will need an Amazon Prime membership to get this discount. If you are not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here: Amazon Prime free trial.

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