Buy a budget Samsung Galaxy A36 or A26 and save 50% on Buds FE or Fit3

Paul Jones / Android Authority

If you’re looking for a decent budget phone, the latest noteworthy ones come from Samsung. These are the Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A26. It’s too soon to see them on sale, not to mention they are already affordable. That said, Sammy is offering some bundle deals when you get either of these. You can save 50% on the Galaxy Buds FE or the Fit3, when you bundle them into the purchase. You can also add the Galaxy Watch FE at a 40% discount. Get the Samsung Galaxy A36 and save up to 50% on accessories Get the Samsung Galaxy A26 and save up to 50% on accessories

These offers are available directly from Samsung. The discounts on accessories apply regardless of which version or color model you get. To take advantage of these offers, scroll down to a section labeled as “Make your Galaxy epic with an exclusive,” click on the accessory you want to get, and select Add.

After the discounts, you will be able to get the Galaxy Buds FE for $49.99, the Galaxy Fit3 for $30, or the Galaxy Watch FE for $119.99.

Samsung Galaxy A36

The Samsung Galaxy A36 is the higher-end model of these two smartphones, and it’s a nice upgrade if you’re willing to pay the extra $100 bucks. This is actually a pretty nice device many casual users will be more than happy with.

For starters, performance is actually pretty good, given the $399.99 price point. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, which is a pretty nice mid-tier processor. It also gets 6GB of RAM, which is pretty decent.

While it’s not made at the same premium level as flagship phones, this is actually a pretty nicely designed phone. It has that sleek look Samsung is known for, a plastic frame, and Gorilla Glass Victus+ in the front and back. It even gets an IP67 rating, which isn’t as good as the IP68 you find in high-end handsets, but is still great for water and dust resistance.

Paul Jones / Android Authority

This is also a pretty large device with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. It gets a decent Full HD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Again, these are features we’re glad to see in such affordable phones. It even gets a pretty versatile triple-camera setup. Also, expect a really healthy battery life, as it comes with a 5,000mAh battery and can charge at 45W wired.

Samsung Galaxy A26

Now, if you want to save an extra $100, the Samsung Galaxy A26 is still a competent budget phone many of you can live comfortably with. It’s only $299.99!

The design is actually very similar to that of the Galaxy A36. It still has a plastic frame and Gorilla Glass Victus+ in the front and back, as well as that same IP67 rating.

The display is also the same, offering a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s impressive to see that even the Galaxy A26 has a pretty decent screen, making this a great budget phone for enjoying your movies or online videos. The large display and smooth refresh rate also make it a good phone for general browsing and navigation.

Of course, you’ll notice differences in other departments. This one gets a Samsung Exynos 1380 chipset and 6GB of RAM. This is still great for casual users, though. Wired charging is also slower at 25W.

That said, the Galaxy A26 still has a 5,000mAh battery and a triple-camera setup. It also happens to have a 13MP selfie camera, instead of the 12MP one on the Galaxy A36. It is an interesting choice, but remember, more megapixels don’t have to mean better image quality. Make sure to sign up for these deals soon, as we’re not sure how long they will stick around. Remember, the Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A26 are new phones. We don’t see better offers showing up soon. If you’re not quite convinced, though, we also have a list of the best budget phones. There are plenty of alternatives there!

