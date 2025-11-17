Catch a $100 discount on the already affordable Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy A36 5G is already an affordable handset, but it’s currently even cheaper than usual, saving you $100. If you’re looking for a budget phone, this is your chance! Buy the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G for just $299.99 ($100 off)

This offer is available directly from Samsung’s official website. The discount applies to both color versions available: Awesome Black and Awesome Lavender.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

You’d be surprised how good the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G is, considering its lower price point. It’s actually pretty capable and will offer a pretty pleasant experience, unless you are a very demanding user. Let’s take a look at the details and see if it will meet your needs.

The device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor and 6GB of RAM (can be upgraded up to 12GB). While not particularly impressive, this is sufficient to handle casual tasks without issue. It also has a pretty nice 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. It sports a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also pretty bright at 1,900 nits, which is rare to see in budget phones.

The device features a triple-camera rear setup, comprising a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro camera. It also has a pretty large 5,000mAh battery capacity, which is pretty nice for a phone at this price range. Not only that, but it charges at 45W, which is as fast as Samsung’s high-end Galaxy S25 Ultra!

The design isn’t premium, but it is decent. It features Gorilla Glass Victus Plus and an IP67 rating. Additionally, Sammy is promising six years of software and security updates.

