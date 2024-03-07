The Galaxy A35 and A55 aren't out yet, but they're already available to buy

TL;DR Samsung’s Galaxy A35 and A55 are listed for sale on a German retail chain’s website.

The phones are listed at €379 and €479, respectively.

The devices have also been listed and priced via a South African carrier.

The Samsung Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 have been extensively leaked, from renders and specs to full product listings. Thought the leaks were over? Well, you can now try buying the mid-range phones in Germany via a major retailer.

German retail chain Otto (h/t: WinFuture journalist Roland Quandt) has posted product listings for the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55. Starting with the cheaper device, the A35 is listed at €379 (~$413) for the 6GB/128GB base model. Expect to pay €449 (~$489) for the 8GB/256GB variant.

The Galaxy A55, on the other hand, starts at €479 (~$522) for the 8GB/128GB variant. Need more storage? Then the 8GB/256GB model will set you back €529 (~$576).

Otto’s listings also contain plenty more specs worth knowing. The two phones purportedly share a 6.6-inch FHD+ OLED screen with Gorilla Glass Victus, a 5,000mAh battery, a microSD slot, One UI 6.1 atop Android 14, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, an IP67 rating, and an aluminum frame.

How do these two phones differ from each other? The Galaxy A55 is undoubtedly the more capable device on paper, according to the product pages. Expect an Exynos 1480 chipset, featuring a 4nm design and an octa-core layout (4x 2.75GHz and 4x 2GHz). This processor is said to offer AMD graphics, which would be a first for Samsung’s mid-range chipsets. The phone also brings 8GB of RAM across all models.

Expect a higher-end camera system on the Galaxy A55 too, featuring a 50MP main camera (1/1.56-inch), a 12MP ultrawide sensor (1/3.06-inch), and a 5MP macro lens. A 32MP selfie camera is available in a punch-hole cutout.

Eyeing the Galaxy A35? Then Otto’s listing says you’re getting the Exynos 1380 chipset that appeared in the Galaxy A54, along with 6GB of base RAM. The phone also brings a 50MP main camera (a rather small 1/1.96-inch sensor size), an 8MP ultrawide lens (1/4.0-inch), and a 5MP macro shooter. A 13MP camera handles selfies and video calls.

Galaxy A55 Galaxy A35

This isn’t the only Samsung partner to list the A35 and A55 today, as South Africa’s Vodacom network has also listed them for R6,999 (~$373) and R10,499 (~$560), respectively. Unfortunately, these phones are listed as out of stock right now. Check out the gallery above.

There’s no word on a launch date for these two phones just yet, but it can’t be far away if retail and carrier partners are accidentally listing them.

